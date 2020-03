Jessica Batten Tearfully Responds To Love Is Blind Backlash: “It’s Been Really Rough”

The Love Is Blind hive has grown into a swarm, and its sights are set on Jessica Batten. It didn't take long for the 34-year-old contestant to find herself the villain of the season after a love triangle with Amber Pike and Matt Barnett . She ended up getting engaged to Mark Cuevas, but confirmed long-held suspicions that she was not truly in love with him during Thursday's wedding finale. In the episode, she ultimately says "I don't" to the 24-year-old. Throughout the show's three-week stint, she's been called everything from "insecure and desperate" to an "alcoholic with a problem" on places like Reddit thanks to her conversations with Barnett and drinking habits and been featured in a Saturday Night Live sketch about the show . She even had to limit her Instagram comments in order to avoid backlash.