Jessica Batten Tearfully Responds To Love Is Blind Backlash: “It’s Been Really Rough”

This is my doggy Payton. During the filming of the show in 2018, she ingested a very small piece of a stick. Unfortunately, this little stick lodged into her intestines in the perfect way that the vet had to perform surgery to remove it. While she was opened up on the table, the surgeon called me and told me she wouldn’t make it through since they needed to cut out most of the intestine. She was 5 years old. I was beside myself, devastated and all the while cameras were rolling. Fortunately, she made it through the surgery but they were certain she couldn’t overcome the post trauma. Every night after working and filming my struggles with whether love was blind or not, I would go lay with her in the ICU cage and every night I thought would be the last time I would see my pretty girl. This went on for ten days. The first picture is from a couple of weeks ago. My doggy Payton is resilient. Not only did she survive but she is thriving - happy and healthy and loving. She has taught me this very important thing about life...it is fleeting and even when circumstances seem overwhelming, we can overcome. ***Special shout out to the amazing and bad ass women vets at Blue Pearl for saving my baby - against all odds! First 📸 shot by @reignstudio_cp. #paytonhester #lifelessons #lifeisfleeting #surviveandthrive #overcoming #goldensofinstagram #unconditionallove #loveisblindnetflix