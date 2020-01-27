Apple Martin Is The Real Star Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Lab

So, imagine my utter surprise and delight when halfway through her mom’s fast-mimicking diet, a raspy voice of a Youth Who Is Cooler Than Me starts giving her mum a pep talk. “You just ate dinner,” Apple says, filming this portion of the episode on a handheld camera, vlogger style. “You had 500 calories today. How many days do you have left?” she asks, a voice of reason in the midst of her mother’s extremely intense meal plan, which I’d urge people to not try at home. Two more days, Paltrow says weakly, dramatically throwing herself across her extremely clean, white couch. “You got it!” she says, before hyping up all the admittedly gross sounding food her uom has left to eat before the diet’s over. “Gorgeous,” she says of the baby shoe sized box her mom’s daily meals come in. “Yassssss,” she cheers at the sight of “dessert,” a snack-sized protein bar. Together, they rejoice over four! bags! of! tea! And then just like that, Apple’s gone, and it’s back to the Goop offices.