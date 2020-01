It’s Kim Kardashian West Vs. A Broken Justice System In This New Documentary

The two-hour special, which airs in America on Oxygen on 5th April, highlights Kardashian West’s efforts to secure freedom for individuals she believes have been wronged by the criminal justice system. The cases include those of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart , and David Sheppard. The teaser shows Kardashian West talking with legal experts, public officials, and family and friends of the incarcerated, in addition to the incarcerated individuals themselves