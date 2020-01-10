You Have 7 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

To start the year off right, the streaming service is celebrating with none other than RuPaul. The iconic drag queen stars in AJ and the Queen, a glitzy-but-heartfelt dramedy packed with Drag Race fan-favourites. Netflix will also try to tempt you with a few prospective sleeper hits, including a cheerleading docuseries. As usual, you’ll still find some new lifestyle content — hello, Zumbo’s Just Desserts — and lots of under-the-radar international fare.
Netflix is flooding your queue to make sure you don’t forget about it in the new decade.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.