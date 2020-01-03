Warning: Possible spoilers ahead for Spinning Out.
Netflix's new series Spinning Out is all about an ice skater looking to back get on her feet. That might sound tame, but Spinning Out is like The Cutting Edge with well, more edge. Gone are the days of being concerned about toe-picks, now these skaters need to look out for opioid addiction, predatory doctors, and exhausting expectations. Luckily, all of this drama has a really great soundtrack. Every song in Spinning Out will make you want to lace up your skates and get back on the ice just like Katarina Baker, who's trying to move past the trauma of the last time she went out there.
The 10-episode series follows Kat, played by Kaya Scodelario (Skins, Crawl) who is back to pursuing her Olympic dream after a devastating fall. She's doing this while also trying to deal with her mommy dearest Carol (January Jones) and her younger sister Serena's (Willow Shields) quests for gold.
What the music helps fans realise is this is a bloody mess of a sport, quite literally. Classical compositions from Beethoven and Tchaikovsky become horror themes. Country jams set the tone for this Idaho set show, while indie rockers like Waxahatchee and Bleached get at all the angst Kat and her fellow skaters are feeling.
The only song you won't find here is the Spinning Out theme song, which is an original song and a total bop. As of now, Joy Downer's "In The Water," which begins ever episode, isn't available yet. So, don't skip the intro for Spinning Out and definitely don't ignore the other jams this show's got to offer.