Demi Lovato Fans Are Not Happy About Wilmer Valderrama’s Engagement

We’re just two days into 2020, but the new decade is already brimming with new possibilities. This year, That 70’s Show star Wilmer Valderrama will be embarking on a special journey of his own, ushering in the new year with a romantic marriage proposal to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.
On New Year’s Day, the actor shared a photo of him down on one knee against the gorgeous backdrop of the sunny San Diego beach. “It’s just us now,” Valderrama sweetly captioned the special moment. His wife-to-be also uploaded a picture post-proposal, showing off her beautiful pear-shaped engagement ring with the same caption.
Valderrama and Pacheco have reportedly been dating since early 2019, when they were seen out and about in Los Angeles. They were also seen in France supporting friends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at their summer wedding.
The fact that the couple is now engaged after a year of dating is not lost on Lovatics, Demi Lovato’s adoring fandom. And to say that they are not feeling the good news would be an understatement.
Lovato and Valderrama were together for six years before calling it quits in 2016. They first met in 2010 at the NCIS actor’s home while shooting a public service announcement for Vote Latino (imagine that—politics bringing people together!), and the chemistry was unbelievable. The stars initially kept their relationship under wraps, but in 2014, they went public; Valderrama made a brief cameo in Lovato’s “Really Don’t Care” music video.
They continued dating publicly for the next two years, with Valderrama playing a major part in Lovato’s ongoing struggles with addiction. In 2015, when the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer celebrated three years of sobriety, she dedicated a heartwarming Instagram post to Valderrama. "I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here," Lovato captioned the photo. "I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer."
Still, the pair reached the end of the road in June 2016, taking to social media to announce their decision to break up. The split was mutual, and Lovato and Valderrama remained good friends with only the best things to say about each other.
Things may be copacetic between the exes, so it's very possible that Lovato is thrilled to hear of Valderrama's engagement, but her fans aren't exactly popping bottles at the news.
So apparently Wilmer Valderrama is NOT getting married to Demi Lovato so excuse me while I cry for the rest of the night— d (@dsoliss_) January 2, 2020
Wilmer Valderrama just proposed to his girlfriend. My dreams of him and Demi Lovato getting back together are crushed. 😔— claritza✨ (@claritza_c) January 2, 2020
I know Demi wanted that proposal from Wilmer after 6 years and now he proposed to his girlfriend after a year. That man ain’t right for doing my girl like that— dai (@ButeraDemetria) January 2, 2020
Trying my best to understand Wilmer but Demi didn't write Yes for him for nothing. She is just WAITING for a proposal 😭 pic.twitter.com/xMCHJT4O6O— Y U M M Y (@demistillgotme_) January 2, 2020
Though their concern is coming from a good place, the Lovatics might not have to worry too much about their fave — Lovato's love life is going great! In 2019, the had a brief flirtation with Bachelorette alum (and should-be Bachelor) Mike Johnson before connecting with model Austin Wilson. She's also on her on very personal spiritual journey, as evidenced by her newest ink; it represents a "represent a rebirth of the spirit," which is very timely for the new year.
Suffice to say, Lovato is going into 2020 with good energy and high hopes. She's going to be just fine.
