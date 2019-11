Are Kylie Jenner & Drake Really Dating?

2019 couldn't say goodbye without getting a little weirder, and what more fitting way to cap off these past eleven months than with Kylie Jenner dating...Drake? As we know, the mother and Kylie Cosmetics founder announced her split from Travis Scott in October, and has since been living the single mom life with their daughter Stormi. However, a new People report suggests the 22-year-old may be rebounding with none other than the 33-year-old "In My Feelings" artist. However, a close source told Refinery29 that the rumours aren't true.