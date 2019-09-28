The New Moon Is In Libra, & It’s Time To Get Romantic

Early in the morning on Saturday, 28th September, the new moon will rise in Libra, the sign of the Scales. All new moons symbolise new beginnings, and with this moon in Libra — known for a charming nature, love of beauty, and sense of balance — we’ll notice its influence in our approach to love, romance, and healing.
This new moon will “deepen the current energetic focus on balance, beauty, and social interactions” that we’re already experiencing during Libra season, says Narayana Montúfar, Senior Astrologer for Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. The position of the comet Chiron will affect the energies, too. “With this new moon sitting across from retrograde Chiron — the Wounded Healer — the focus on healing close bonds gets magnified,” Montúfar says.
During the new moon, take some time to reflect. Ask yourself, “Have we been giving more than we have been receiving? Is someone being completely honest about the way they feel about us?” Montúfar says. “These are the kinds of questions that could come up during this lunation — possibly putting some of us in crisis mode. And while we might feel the need to do something about it due to Libra’s impulse to act, there are other factors at play we must take into account before we charge ahead.”
Namely, we need to look at the positions of the other planets. “One is the quincunx (a stressful aspect) this moon forms with wild-card Uranus, suggesting that something unexpected might be on the menu. This nervousness we feel relates to the anticipation that a sudden change is due within a certain relationship,” Montúfar says. “What’s the secret to handling this frenetic energy? Going with the flow! When maverick Uranus is involved as it is now, we succeed when we don’t resist and give in to the current of change — because, at the end of the day, he brings what’s best for us.”
The positions of Venus and Mercury make for a more positive energy. “Thankfully, Venus (the ruler of this moon) and communicative Mercury come to the rescue by helping us see the big picture as they form a cooperative sextile with big-shot Jupiter — suggesting that even if it feels like an erratic and tense situation, it will get resolved as long as we commit to adapting to positive change and have an expanded sense of what’s possible,” Montúfar says.
Astrologer Lisa Stardust adds that this Libra energy will have us embracing our romantic natures. “This luminary is all about the feels,” she says. “As with any luminary in Libra, we will be embracing our deepest romantic nature 100%. We will be focusing on spicing up our Tinder profiles and taking our partner out for a moonlit walk under the stars. It’s a great time to hit the refresh button on our love lives and celebrate ourselves. Treating ourselves to TLC and the joys of life is the best way to embrace the new moon.”
Renee Watt, a practising witch, suggests a ritual for this new moon. “Libra moons are always a perfect time to reconnect with your personal grace. I often work with pink or white candles to feel more in touch with my ‘divine feminine’ and use light floral essential oils to dress them with,” she says. “Calling forth these powerful yet soft energies while opening my heart chakra gives me a sense of balance and benevolence towards my connection with the universe.”
