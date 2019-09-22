Jonathan Van Ness’ Queer Eye Co-Stars & Celebs Support His HIV-Positive Revelation

Following the revelation that Jonathan Van Ness is HIV-positive, numerous celebrities are speaking out in support of the Queer Eye star — and it’s no surprise that his co-stars on the Netflix show are also his most vocal supporters.
Van Ness previewed his new memoir Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love with the New York Times and opened up about being a proud "member of the beautiful HIV-positive community,” as well as his past addiction to sex and drugs.
“Having the opportunity to write my book and share my story with you is the most important opportunity I’ve ever had. The first article about the book came out today from the @nytimes & I’m relieved I can speak fully about the things that shape my experience in life. The book speaks to some extremely difficult times but it’s also filled with my humor, joy and voice & I can’t wait to share it with you fully. Thanks so much for your support so far, it means the world,” he wrote.
Van Ness’ Queer Eye co-stars immediately offered up words of support.
"Love you proud of you," Antoni Porowski wrote underneath Van Ness’ Instagram post. "Love you baby boy. So proud of you," Bobby Berk added. Tan France commented, "LOVE YOU, JACKI.”
Numerous other celebs, including Sophia Bush, Michelle Kwan, and Brené Brown, followed suit with kind words of their own.
“Just adore you. Fully and completely. We’re all lucky to have you,” Bush commented.
“Thank you for allowing yourself to be so raw & open and showing the world that vulnerability can be a strength. Love you @jvn,” wrote Kwan, one of Van Ness’ figure skating idols, who he has been learning to ice skate with in hopes of making it to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
“Dear @jvn - you make the world a braver, kinder, and more gorgeous place,” Brown tweeted along with the New York Times article, which Van Ness referenced her in. He responded to Brown, saying that he “wouldn’t be who I am without the work you’ve done.”
