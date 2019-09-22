Jonathan Van Ness’ Queer Eye Co-Stars & Celebs Support His HIV-Positive Revelation

“Having the opportunity to write my book and share my story with you is the most important opportunity I’ve ever had. The first article about the book came out today from the @nytimes & I’m relieved I can speak fully about the things that shape my experience in life. The book speaks to some extremely difficult times but it’s also filled with my humor, joy and voice & I can’t wait to share it with you fully. Thanks so much for your support so far, it means the world,” he wrote.