How Sophia Bush Is Fighting Period Poverty In The U.S.

View this post on Instagram

When I think about #BackToSchool season, and all of the joy that school brought to me (this serious tween face aside) I think about possibility and potential. To learn that nearly 1 in 5 girls in the United States has her potential cut short and winds up missing school because of period poverty? I was aghast. 88,000 girls in the Los Angeles area alone have missed school because their family couldn’t afford period protection. Period poverty affects girls EVERYWHERE. And I believe that we have to bring awareness to this disparity so we can actively start solving this education crisis. That’s why I’m partnering with @Always_brand as they continue their mission to #EndPeriodPoverty and keep girls in school. Last year they donated 20 million products to girls in need through @FeedingAmerica, and this year we want to donate millions more! As a long time education access advocate, I truly believe nothing should stand in the way of a girl and her education. Nothing! Certainly not her period. During the month of September, you can spark product donations and support local period heroes who are already making a difference. Join us! Head to always.com/endperiodpoverty to learn more. #ad #AlwaysPartner #EducationIsEverything