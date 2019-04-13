View this post on Instagram

FREE SANITARY PRODUCTS FOR ALL!!! After many emails saying “I’ll get back to you” or “I’m not sure” I’m tired of @uwebristol not addressing the crisis that is period poverty in the UK. Therefore, I, Daisy Wakefield have been forced to take matters into my own hands by supplying FREE sanitary products on all @uwebristol campuses. (Due to funding this with my student loan there is limited supply, so head to your nearest UWE bathroom soon if you are in need).