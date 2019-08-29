Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Dating This Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Actress

Despite making headlines for his offensive rant at the University of Central Florida, Pete Davidson is having a pretty good week. At least, I can only assume anyone who is reportedly dating Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley can never be too unhappy. A source informed Us Weekly of the pair, and also revealed that it has been happening right under our noses.
"They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him," the source said, also dishing that the two will apparently be making their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival together this Friday.
Reps for the comedian and actress did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but the news is not surprising, since Davidson never stays single for long. He began dating actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year, just a few months after his split from fiancée Ariana Grande. He and Beckinsale later split back in May.
It's not clear how Davidson and Qualley would have met, except for the fact that he is becoming more and more embedded in the Hollywood scene. The film Big Time Adolescence took him to the Sundance Film Festival, and he recently wrapped filming an untitled movie with Judd Apatow. As for Qualley, she starred as Jill Garvey in The Leftovers and also appeared in Fosse/Verdon. Her role in upcoming film Seberg will ostensibly be what takes her to the Venice Film Festival with Davidson. She was also in this:
Davidson publicly dislikes social media, so it makes enough sense that he hasn't made an appearance on Qualley's Instagram. However, that doesn't mean I haven't scoured it to the very first post in hopes that I can pick up some signs. Pete Davidson has (somehow) done it again.
