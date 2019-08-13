Story from TV Shows

A Handy Guide To All Your Must-See Autumn 2019 TV Premieres

Ariana Romero
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
New stationary. Pumpkin spice lattes. The crisp chill in the air. Those are all reasons to love the coming of autumn. But, the true pinnacle of autumn is the return of autumn TV.
That is the season when so many of your favourite shows return from their lengthy hiatuses. That means more Riverdale, more 13 Reasons Why, more American Horror Story. And this autumn 2019 will also see the comeback of dozens of other beloved series as well (welcome back, The Crown!).
This is a reason to celebrate... and maybe stress out. How is anyone meant to keep all of these premieres straight between traditional TV and streaming?
Our handy guide, of course. We picked out all the coming TV debuts you'll actually care about and put them together in a helpful schedule. Keep reading to find out when your favourite shows will return, what you can expect from their coming season, and how to watch their trailers ASAP.
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)



Season 3

Premiere: Friday 23rd August at 8 a.m.

Teen TV's most controversial series returns to shepherd us back into the fall season.
Elite (Netflix)



Season 2

Premiere: Friday 6th September at 8 a.m.

Netflix’s leading murder-y, sexy teen show is back. And, there’s a whole new mystery in store.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!)



Season 17

Premiere: Sunday 15th September at 9 p.m.

After the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal of season 16, it’s time to find out what’s next for America’s most famous family.
American Horror Story: 1984 (Fox UK)



Season 9

Premiere: Thursday 19th September at 10 p.m.

The latest iteration of Ryan Murphy’s horror classic is here — with an even deeper cast than before. Just don’t expect to find Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters screaming through 1984's deadly, Friday the 13th-y Camp Redwood.
The Good Place (Netflix)



Season 4

Premiere: Friday 27th September at 8 a.m.

Holy shortballs, the beloved morality comedy will wrap up with the upcoming fourth and final season.
Transparent (Amazon Prime Video)



Season 5

Premiere: Friday 27th September.

Get ready to say goodbye to the Pfeffermans. The fifth season of the Amazon dramedy comes down to a single musical episode revolving around the death of a former main character Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor, who won’t appear in the episode after a sexual harassment scandal).
The Walking Dead (Fox UK)



Season 10

Premiere: Monday 7th October.

Welcome to the latest season of AMC’s unkillable zombie drama.
Riverdale (Netflix)



Season 4

Premiere: Thursday 10th October at 8 a.m.

The mob. Multiple gangs. Even more strangely named fictional drugs. All of those zany twists return to television — along with quite a few love triangles — with the fourth season premiere of Riverdale.
The Crown (Netflix)



Season 3

Premiere: Friday 17th November at 8 a.m.

After a longer than usual hiatus, Netflix's sumptuous royal family drama is back — now with a cast of new actors. All hail Olivia Coleman, the literal queen.
