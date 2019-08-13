Liam Hemsworth Just Spoke Out About Miley Cyrus & Their Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shocked the world over the weekend when they announced their split after just six months of marriage. The couple had been on-again, off-again for some time before tying the knot in December 2018, but just as Cyrus jetted off on vacation with Kaitlynn Carter, news broke that the She Is Coming singer is officially single, and Hemsworth is not doing so great.
“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said told People. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
The Daily Mail, however, tried to catch up with Hemsworth when he was spotted getting frozen yogurt with his brother, Chris Hemsworth, in Australia and he gave a pretty devastating comment.
"Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!" she wrote alongside a screenshot of split rumours. "Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly."
Cyrus has not explicitly commented on the breakup, but did post a cryptic caption on Instagram all about "evolution."
“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but is always on time,’” she wrote. “It fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own."
Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙
"i love you," Ariana Grande commented.
