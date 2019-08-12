Warning: This article includes some spoilers for Glow season 3.
After more than a year of waiting, Glow Season 3 is finally here, and the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are headed to Vegas for their nightly live show. Their TV show might be a thing of the past, but they’re just as entertaining as ever. And now that they’re living in the Fan Tan Hotel with Debbie (Betty Gilpin) as a producer, things are about to get interesting. And of course, the Glow season 3 soundtrack this time around is full of eighties throwbacks (isn't it always?)
Although the songs in Glow are largely instrumental tracks since the show relies so much on dialogue, every once in a while — especially when it comes to the end credits — it hits you with the perfect track for the moment. (And if you’re looking for even more music, the Glow soundtrack on Spotify is the perfect playlist to blast in the car with the windows down.)
Read on for the all the hits on the soundtrack to Glow’s third season. Of course, there are spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution if you haven’t caught up on all 10 episodes quite yet.