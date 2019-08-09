Enjoy The Occasionally Very, Very '80s Songs On The Glow Season 3 Soundtrack

Nicole Pomarico
Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns.
Warning: This article includes some spoilers for Glow season 3.
After more than a year of waiting, Glow Season 3 is finally here, and the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are headed to Vegas for their nightly live show. Their TV show might be a thing of the past, but they’re just as entertaining as ever. And now that they’re living in the Fan Tan Hotel with Debbie (Betty Gilpin) as a producer, things are about to get interesting. And of course, the Glow season 3 soundtrack this time around is full of eighties throwbacks (isn't it always?)
Although the songs in Glow are largely instrumental tracks since the show relies so much on dialogue, every once in a while — especially when it comes to the end credits — it hits you with the perfect track for the moment. (And if you’re looking for even more music, the Glow soundtrack on Spotify is the perfect playlist to blast in the car with the windows down.)
Read on for the all the hits on the soundtrack to Glow’s third season. Of course, there are spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution if you haven’t caught up on all 10 episodes quite yet.
Episode 1: Al Martino, “Cuando, Cuando, Cuando”



This song by Martino — which has also been covered by Michael Bublé — plays at the end of the first episode of the season into the credits as the ladies of GLOW pile into the elevator for their opening night party after making their Vegas debut.
Episode 2: Fern Kinney, “Baby Let Me Kiss You”



Appropriately titled, this 1979 song plays during the opening credits of the second episode, as everyone’s having sex in their hotel rooms — and Cherry (Sydelle Noel) checks to see if she’s ovulating, since she and her husband are trying to get conceive.
Episode 3: Joy Division, “Disorder”



After Debbie (Betty Gilpin) spends most of the episode worrying that she’s not skinny enough to be an actress, this 1979 song plays as she turns to purging in her hotel room bathroom and into the end credits.
Episode 6: Fleetwood Mac, "Gypsy"



This Fleetwood Mac classic plays as Ruth (Alison Brie) finally gets to read Sam’s (Marc Maron) daughter's screenplay and the women hit the road for their camping trip.
Episode 7: Dolly Parton, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”



Is a good soundtrack really a good soundtrack without a little Dolly? This song played at the end of the seventh episode as the ladies packed up and left the camping trip.
Episode 7: Rick Nelson, “When The Chips Are Down”



This 1965 song plays at the end of the seventh episode, when Sam and his daughter Justine (Britt Baron) are celebrating that they’re going to make a movie together — and kind of, sort of renewing their father-daughter relationship — with a toast and into the end credits.
Episode 8: Siouxsie and the Banshees, “Cities in Dust”



This song plays as Ruth is taking off her makeup after celebrating the 50th GLOW show with the other women and a cake. Having just found out that Sam had left without saying goodbye, everyone flutters around excitedly around her, but Ruth can’t match their enthusiasm.
Episode 8: Heart, “Barracuda”



This song plays in episode 8 as Carmen (Britney Young) jumps into a kiddie pool to enter a mud wrestling competition in Vegas, which is exactly epic enough to warrant the use of this song.
Episode 9: Jack Jones, “Angel Eyes”



This 1959 song plays in episode 9, as Bobby (Kevin Cahoons) is giving interviews about the upcoming ball as Debbie looks on.
Episode 9: Wang Chung, “Look At Me Now”



This song played as the GLOW ladies arrived at the Libertine Ball thrown by Bobby and Debbie, just as the party was getting started.
Episode 9: Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill”



This song plays at the end of episode 9, when the Libertine Ball has to be evacuated because of a fire. Everyone rushes outside to find homophobic graffiti all over the building and the parking lot.
Episode 10: Erasure, “She Won’t Be Home (Lonely Christmas)”



This song plays during the GLOW Christmas-themed wrestling show in Las Vegas.
Episode 10: “Auld Lang Syne”



This traditional holiday season song plays at the end of the Glow season 3 finale, as the women part ways at the airport and Ruth leaves to get on a plane home after telling Debbie she won’t join her new network.
