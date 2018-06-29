Does Glow Season 2 Actually Have A Happy Ending?

Glow clearly used a lot of that uncomfortable flavour for Ruth’s trip to Las Vegas. She, like Ben and Elaine, is also trapped on a bus heading towards a genuinely mysterious future after a major gamble. Yes, she’s excited to continue on with G.L.O.W., something she sees as her baby and first real passion. That’s why she originally looks so happy to be on her way to Vegas. Then, Ruth tells platonic soulmate Sam she has never been to Sin City, which would shock exactly zero people in the world. “Oh, you’re gonna hate it,” the director replies with a smile. Ruth, an ardent feminist and rule-lover, smiles back… until the light slowly drifts from her eyes. In real time, we watch her comes to terms with what living in a seedy shark tank like Vegas will really mean for her as a person, and what a place like that might do to G.L.O.W.