In season 2, however, we already know these women, their issues, and the entire Glow cast of characters. And, they already know how to wrestle. So, the series can really explore what happens when a bunch of women are forced to truly play into their greatest stereotype to succeed. Ruth has to play the villainous Zoya The Destroyer because, with her mousy brown waves and feminist rhetoric, no decision-maker in 1980s Los Angeles wants to see her as a lead. For the creepy boys club of Hollywood, an outspoken woman like Ruth, who's also lacking bombshell curves, is a literal bad guy (gal?). Beautiful, blonde Debbie, on the other hand, gives her all to play the fair-haired American sweetheart and perfect hero Liberty Belle… all while the wrestler’s in-process divorce wreaks havoc on her life outside of the ring.