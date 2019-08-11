Story from Home

8 Genius Ideas For A Small Bathroom From Pinterest

Nick Levine
Photo: Getty Images
If you live in a big city like London, especially in a flat-sharing setup, you're probably living with a bathroom that isn't quite as big as you'd like. According to Pinterest, searches for "small bathrooms" have increased by 30% in the UK, suggesting that many of us are looking for tips on how to make our compact bathrooms feel more luxurious.
Fortunately, there are numerous clever storage solutions, ingenious design tips and affordable bathroom accessories that can help to make even the most bijou bathroom feel a little more palatial. After all, small doesn't have to mean cramped and messy, and you don't have to spend a packet to make a big difference.
Check out eight of the best, compiled by Pinterest, in this inspo-packed slideshow.
Towel racks

Free up space in your cabinets or airing cupboard by mounting a decorative wine rack on the wall to hold rolled towels.
Wash bags

They're a cheap and simple way to keep your products organised... and away from the hands of flatmates who keep forgetting to buy shampoo!
White fixtures and towels

Incorporating some white into your bathroom decor can help it feel more spacious than it really is.
Mirrors

Because light bounces off reflective surfaces, hanging mirrors on the wall is a great way to make a small room feel bigger.
Baskets

Wicker baskets are another cute storage solution – and if you prefer, you can turn them on their side so you can easily see everything that's in them.
Shelving

If your bathroom lacks storage space, a compact shelving unit like this one is a terrific addition.
Dhurrie rugs

A hard-wearing dhurrie rug is a stylish alternative to an old-fashioned bath mat.
Draw dividers

Because there's nothing more satisfying than a well-organised draw.
