6 Tricks To Make A Small Bathroom Feel Luxurious

Match point



Oh, how nice it would be to have matching toiletry sets (surely the holy grail of grooming?) Seriously though, how normal is it to only buy ONE BRAND of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and everything else? Answer: not very. But you can give your bathroom a streamlined, hotel-like look if you’re a little more selective with your choice of packaging. Yes, it might be a little shallow (and slightly OCD), but choosing brands with a similar colour palette and branding will give your space an uncluttered, luxe feel in an instant. If you must insist on Pantene, decant your lotions into matching dispensers (try Zara Home or Rockett St George). Nobody will ever know you use Head & Shoulders.