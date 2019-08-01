It has been over a year since season 2 of 13 Reasons Why dropped, and now, news of the show's highly-anticipated third season has finally arrived. According to Netflix, season 3 of 13 Reasons Why will drop on 23rd August, and introduce fans to a Liberty High without Katherine Langford's Hannah Baker looming in the background. Instead the series will focus on the death of Bryce. Yes, a new death has struck this town — and there's even a new narrator.
The first season of 13 Reasons Why followed Clay (Dylan Minnette) as he came to terms with the death of his crush Hannah, who died by suicide. Hannah left behind 13 tapes, each with a "reason" why she chose to end her life. One of the most disturbing reasons was that Hannah was a survivor of sexual assault by a classmate. Season 2 further explores the toxic culture of bullying and sexual violence at Liberty High, through the lens of Hannah's parents' lawsuit trial against the school.
At the end of season 2, Clay and this classmates finally have a chance to say goodbye to Hannah at a memorial. Clay, who had been haunted by the "ghost" of his one-time crush, finally moves on from his obsession with seeking retribution. Langford will no longer appear on the series as a result, and shared a bittersweet goodbye to the show that skyrocketed her to fame.
"For me, letting Hannah go was in season 1; season 2 was for Clay to let her go," Langford wrote on Instagram. "It was being able to assist Clay on that journey as Hannah and let Clay have his moment to let Hannah go."
"Hannah...I love you...and I let you go" Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you as my journey on @13reasonswhy has officially come to an END! As most of you know, this was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thankyou to @netflix @paramountpics @anoncontent , the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special. And to all of you here - Thankyou for filling my life with love and light 🙏 This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact - whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share it with you 💖 #hannahbaker
Season 3, however, promises to continue with its exploration of the darker side of teen life. In the second season finale, bullied student Tyler (Devin Druid) seeks revenge on his classmates by bringing an arsenal of weapons to the school dance. He does not make it inside — due to Clay's intervention — and Tyler evades police as a result. In the last moment of the finale, Clay is left holding Tyler's weapons and no great explanation.
How Clay, and the rest of the students at Liberty High are involved in this new death is still unclear, but check out the extremely dramatic trailer below.
