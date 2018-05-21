Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) died by suicide before the events of season 1 of 13 Reasons Why. Over the course of Netflix's freshman season, we learned what led to Hannah making the choice to take her own life: the 13 reasons she recorded on a series of audiotapes. With Hannah no longer narrating the show via those cassette tapes, many wondered how 13 Reasons Why would continue to unpack her truth. Season 2 revealed that while it would tell Hannah's story, it was less of a continuation and more about filling in the gaps. Those gaps include new things we learned about Hannah's life — some surprising, some sad, and all illuminating. Ultimately, season 2 of 13 Reasons Why allowed Hannah to become less of a martyr (a frequent complaint from critics of 13 Reasons Why) and more of a human being, with the flaws and complications everyone should be allowed.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.