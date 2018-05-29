Every Question We Still Have After Season 2 Of 13 Reasons Why

The second season of 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix Friday, May 18, and if you're anything like us, you've already binged it. The show's sophomore endeavour filled in the gaps of Hannah's (Katherine Langford) season 1 story, with illuminating reveals about characters like Zach (Ross Butler), Justin (Brandon Flynn), and even protagonist Clay (Dylan Minnette). However, that doesn't mean that the show wrapped its story up in a neat little bow. In fact, season 2 ended with one hell of a cliffhanger, all but promising that a third season could be on its way.
So what questions do we have going into a potential season 3? Here is everything that we still need to know.