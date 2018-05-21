Jessica and Alex kiss on the beach, but Jessica, still reeling from everything that has happened to her this year, pushes him away — even though she acknowledges that her doing so is anything but his fault. When Alex gets home, his parents are pissed to find that he skipped school just days after re-enrolling at Liberty. This leads Alex to demand the tapes from Clay — he needs to remember what led him to want to take his own life. Even though the hallucination of Hannah tells Clay not to send Alex the tapes (does he really need to hear them?) Clay decides to follow his heart. That’s when we hear the words that brought us into last season: “Hey, it’s Hannah. Hannah Baker. Don’t adjust your… whatever device you’re hearing this on.”