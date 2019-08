The Super Black New Moon In Leo Is A Time To Hit Reset

This is also a time to embrace self-love . “We are honestly evaluating all matters of the heart and seeing where we are most loved. What we will come to find is that no one can and will love us more than ourselves,” Stardust explains. “We are what matters most. After all, the most intense and exhilarating relationship is the one we have with ourselves. The one we value the most. It’s time to let go of those who don’t respect us and stand strong in our power. “