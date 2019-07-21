Some Of Your Favourite Shows Are Heading To BritBox, The UK's New Netflix Rival

BritBox, the streaming rival to Netflix from ITV and the BBC, has announced its first wave of shows.
When ITV and BBC confirmed plans to launch BritBox in the UK earlier this year, they promised "the biggest collection of British content available on any streaming service".
Now they've revealed that shows "recently broadcast on ITV and BBC" including Love Island, Famalam, Cleaning Up and Gentleman Jack will be available on BritBox when it launches later this year.
In addition, classic shows such as Gavin and Stacey, Victoria, Happy Valley, Broadchurch, Les Misérables, The Office and Benidorm will be added to the BritBox content library when their licences with other streaming services such as Netflix expire.
ITV and the BBC have also confirmed that they're jointly "commissioning a broad range of original series made exclusively for BritBox".
“ITV and BBC have made, and continue to make, the programmes that both reflect and shape British culture and creativity," ITV's CEO Carolyn McCall said in a press release. "We now look forward to working together to launch the largest collection of British boxsets ever - bringing the very best in past, present and future British programming and award-winning content to viewers all in one place."
McCall added: "We are already working together on BritBox in the US and Canada and this is proving to be very successful, exceeding its targets. We are committed to making BritBox UK a great success. Discussions continue with other content and distribution partners and we are looking forward to making further announcements in the coming months."
ITV and the BBC have also announced that an HD subscription to BritBox across multiple devices will cost £5.99 a month – the same rate as a basic Netflix subscription, which only offers SD (standard definition) viewing on one device at a time. Like Netflix, BritBox will be completely ad-free.
BritBox is due to launch in the UK in the final quarter of 2019, and we can expect further programming announcements in the coming months.
