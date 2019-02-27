Here's Everything We Know About BritBox, The UK's Rival To Netflix

ITV and the BBC have today announced plans to launch their very own streaming service in the second half of 2019. The name? BritBox.
The platform, an attempt to emulate the success of Netflix, will provide paying viewers with the "biggest collection of British content available on any streaming service". It will also commission new shows from British production companies which will be exclusive to BritBox.
"I am delighted that the BBC and ITV are working together on something truly special," said BBC Director-General, Tony Hall. Carolyn McCall, the CEO of ITV added: "BritBox will be the home for the best of British creativity – celebrating the best of the past, the best of today and investing in new British originated content in the future."
They won't confirm pricing at this stage but say it will be "competitive". Both companies anticipate other partners will join BritBox further down the line.
Although you might not have heard of it, BritBox actually already exists in North America, where it's doing better than originally expected, with over 500,000 subscribers.
Many people in this country however, aren't impressed by the thought of an extra fee.
When @ITV and @BBC think people are gonna pay monthly for a netflix like streaming service for just their content #britbox ?? pic.twitter.com/NwYkWCdNX2— Adam (@JokingRS) February 27, 2019
Yet more are frustrated at paying more money to the BBC on top of the licence fee.
Am I getting this right? I have to pay a license fee because of the #BBC and soon, if I want back catalogues, I'll have to pay again via #BritBox? ? Think I'll stick with @NetflixUK and #AmazonPrime— Ashley Lynn (@ashash_baby) February 27, 2019
Others explain that paying a licence fee doesn't extend to future ownership of a programme (after all, you're paying Netflix now to watch older Louis Theroux, an OG BBC show).
I wish someone would gently explain the concept of royalties to everyone who thinks that they personally own the entire BBC back catalogue because they pay their licence fee. #britbox— Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) February 27, 2019
"I couldn't be bothered to watch it at the time — why should *I* have to pay again for this entirely optional service?"— Nick Walker (@nickw84) February 27, 2019
I see people complaining that they won't subscribe to #britbox because 'they already bought the programmes with the licence fee'.— Richard Littler (@richard_littler) February 27, 2019
So, you've never bought any BBC DVDs/Blu-rays? Should they be free too?
No, didn't think so.
Over the past few years, many British shows have experienced a second wind after being streamed on Netflix; the BAFTA-winning Three Girls (originally airing on the BBC in 2017), which dramatised the Rochdale sex abuse scandal is currently trending, as are early seasons of ITV's hit Nicola Walker-starring detective show Unforgotten. Presumably, once BritBox launches, this content will be available via that platform alone.
So what do you think – will you sign up for BritBox?
