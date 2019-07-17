Story from Entertainment News

The Biggest Snubs & Surprises Of The 2019 Emmy Nominations

Elena Nicolaou
Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix
Time to fill in your binge-watching calendar, because the 2019 Emmy nominations are out. Some shows came up over and over — looking at you, Marvellous Mrs. Maisel and Game of Thrones, which topped the nominations.
But we don't watch for the shoo-ins. We watch for the surprises! The unexpected reasons to show our fandom. There were reasons to cheer — Ava DuVernay's When They See Us was given an incredible 16 nominations. There were reasons to boo — Richard Madden was snubbed for Bodyguard.
Here are the good moves and the bad moves. Remember, in order to qualify for the awards, a program had to air between 1st June 2018, and 31st May 2019 — so don't get upset that Stranger Things 3 didn't get nominations. It wasn't eligible.
Snub: Fyre Fraud on Hulu (Documentary)

The Emmys came down on which of the two competing (and critically acclaimed) Fyre Festival documentaries was better. Hulu's Fyre Fraud documentary featured an interview from Billy McFarland, the controversial architect of the disastrous music festival. But it was Netflix's Fyre, which looked more at the human cost of his actions, that won out.
Photo Credit: Cbc/Itv/Kobal/Shutterstock
Surprise: Eugene Levy of Schitt's Creek (Lead Actor, Comedy)

As Schitt's Creek approaches its sixth and final season, the cult favourite PopTV sitcom is finally getting some recognition from the establishment. Eugene Levy plays Johnny Rose, a former millionaire who relocates his family to the small town he bought years prior as a joke.
Surprise: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Lead Actress, Comedy)

Eugene Levy couldn't be nominated without Catherine O'Hara being nominated, too. It just wouldn't be right!
Snub: Richard Madden, Bodyguard (Lead Actor, Drama)

We have a special guest for this post.

Hello, this is Ariana Romero, Refinery29 TV critic and foremost Richard Madden luminary, here with a guest snub. What does Richard Madden need to do for an Emmy nomination? Way back in Game of Thrones history, he made hacking at a tree in full armour tragic rather than hilarious as Robb Stark. Then, he pulled off the 21st century’s most infamous TV death with beautiful sincerity at the Red Wedding.

Then, with Netflix-BBC co-production Bodyguard, he blew both of those performances out of the water with his heart-breaking turn as David Budd, a war veteran with PTSD. Madden manages to anchor an absolutely wild series while slowly revealing the many layers of a complicated and pained man. That's why he won a Golden Globe for the part in January. At least we can take solace in knowing Bodyguard itself was nominated for a Best Drama Emmy.
Ali Goldstein / Netflix
Snub: Billions (Drama)

Yet again, for mystifying reasons, Billions was snubbed by the Emmys. What, is plot pyrotechnics with a dash of fast-talk not enough for you? Is intelligence blended with fun not enough? Someone must not be afraid of Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis).
Snub: Almost all things Grace and Frankie

Netflix's Grace and Frankie was once an Emmy favourite — the sitcom about two geriatric best friends has racked up 45 nominations over the course of its five-season run, including nominations for leads Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. However, the show only was nominated in the Outstanding Contemporary Costumes category this year. Netflix's other show about geriatric best friends, The Kominsky Method, fared better at the Emmys.

Now, when is June Diane Raphael going to a) get recognised for her work as Brianna on Grace and Frankie, and b) get her own sitcom?
Snub: Julia Roberts, Homecoming (Lead Actress, Mini-Series)

Homecoming took a journey from podcast to stylish mini-series starring one of the biggest movie-stars in the world. Julia Roberts gave a captivating performance as a woman whose cloudy past is slowly surfacing — and revealing major misdeeds.
Snub: George Clooney, Catch 22 (Supporting Actor, Limited Series)

Julia Roberts wasn't the only major star snubbed by the Academy. George Clooney was considered a shoo-in for Catch 22, Hulu's war satire, which he also directed and produced. Alas! What did he grow the moustache for?
Snub: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (Lead Actress, Comedy)

For the past three years, Tracee Ellis Ross has been nominated for playing Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish. The streak ended this year. Ross' co-star, Anthony Anderson, was nominated.
Snub: The Good Fight (Drama Series)

The Good Fight is a whip-smart show in conversation with current events, starring Queen Christine Baranski. So, it's perfect. But maybe the TV Academy, like many viewers, haven't figured out how to watch shows on CBS All Access.
Snub: D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (Supporting Actress, Comedy)

Despite this being her character, Janet's, tour de force season of The Good Place, Carden wasn't nominated.
Surprise: Robin Wright, House of Cards (Lead Actress, Drama)

After its former star Kevin Spacey was mired in scandal and fired from House of Cards, Robin Wright made the final season of House of Cards happen. She was rewarded for her efforts, and her performance.
Snub: The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Comedy Series)

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's comedy about a kidnapping survivor making her way in New York finished this year without an Emmy nod. It's a unusual turn of events, considering Kimmy Schmidt had been nominated for its first three seasons. If only there were a special category for sub-plots — the Cats parody deserves recognition.
Snub: Pamela Adlon, Better Things (Lead Actress, Comedy)

Pamela Adlon writes, directs, and stars in Better Things. She does it all. We see you, Pamela!
Surprise: When They See Us (Limited Series)

Ava DuVernay's powerful four-part mini-series about the Central Park Five earned a whopping 16 nominations.
