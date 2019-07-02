Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings & A Funeral Will Make You Believe In Love Again

In case you missed it, the rom-com is back — with a new twist. Mindy Kaling’s adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral, with the same title as the 1994 classic, is all about friendship, drama, political scandals, and — at its heart — a Hugh Grant-worthy love story.
The show features Game of Thrones favourite Nathalie Emmanuel as Maya, a young professional living in New York and working as a communications director, as per the limited series’ synopsis. In the trailer, she’s heading to London to reconnect with her old college friends when she has an airport meet-cute with the handsome Kash (Nikesh Patel). The only problem, as she then realises? He’s dating Ainsley, one of her friends. Just like in the original, the two leads will navigate four weddings, a funeral, and a heaping load of romantic tension.
Advertisement
The Hollywood Reporter first revealed that Kaling would adapt the film back in 2017, and though she’s been keeping busy with more projects than we can count, it seems that this one definitely has a special place in her heart. Like many other classic rom-coms, Four Weddings was overwhelmingly white and centred around Grant’s character. Kaling, who co-created the series with Matt Warburton, wanted to focus on the show’s female lead and put a more diverse love story on TV and computer screens everywhere.
“I wanted to take the themes and the essence of the movie and apply it through my eyes of what I would like to see that I haven’t seen yet,” Kaling told Entertainment Weekly in May. “I know so many beautiful, funny, interesting African-American girls and so many handsome, hilarious British-Pakistani and British-Indian guys, and I don’t think anyone would put them together if I’m not going to do it.”
The series will also star Guz Khan, Zoe Boyle, Harish Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Brandon Mychael Smith. You can watch the trailer below.
Four Weddings And A Funeral starts in America on Hulu on 31st July and will launch in the UK later this year
Advertisement