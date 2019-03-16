Story from Movies

"Not At All What I Was Expecting!" What People Are Saying About The Four Weddings Sequel

Nick Levine
Photo: BBC
Last night's Comic Relief broadcast gave us One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, the eagerly-anticipated mini-sequel to classic British rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral.
Clocking in at 12 minutes, the charity special was essentially an extended sketch reuniting original cast members Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and John Hannah.
The only notable absentee was Charlotte Coleman, who played Scarlett, flatmate to Grant's character Charles. The actress sadly passed away of an acute asthma attack in 2001.
Opinion seems split on whether the mini-sequel was actually funny, but people on Twitter have definitely welcomed its big reveal: that the wedding in question was a same-sex ceremony uniting Lily James and Alicia Vikander.
The sequel's wedding isn't just touching because it strikes an unexpected blow for LGBTQ representation. It also sweetly continues a plotline from the original film. Lily James' character is the daughter of Hugh Grant's Charles and Andie MacDowell's Carrie, while Alicia Vikander's character is the daughter of Kristin Scott Thomas's Fiona.
As you'll remember, Fiona carries a major torch for Charles in the original film, so their becoming in-laws 25 years later feels pretty poignant.
One Red Nose Day and a Wedding wasn't the only talking point from last night's Comic Relief broadcast. Viewers also saw Keeley Hawes reunite with Richard Madden for a Bodyguard skit, and Jennifer Saunders, Gemma Arterton and Carey Mulligan team up for a spoof of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Saunders followed in the high-heeled footsteps of many a drag queen by sending up Cher, but seems to have passed the test with flying colours.
At the time of writing, Red Nose Day 2019 has raised more than £63m for charity. Expect this figure to rise further by the time phone and text lines close on Monday.
