What is it about '90s movies that make them so instantly warm and cozy? They take place just two decades ago – but they're set in a different universe. Without cell phones and constant internet access, the characters in these movies live radically different lives than we do.
Simply put, there's more room for mystery in their lives. If Four Weddings and a Funeral were set today, for example, Charles (Hugh Grant) would instantly follow Carrie (Andie MacDowell) on Instagram and not be surprised by her life progressions at each of their wedding reunions. And one pivotal scene in My Best Friend's Wedding would never work today — Juliette (Julia Roberts) would find out about her friend's engagement through Kimberly's (Cameron Diaz) gushing Instagram announcement, not a phone call.
Thanks to the very 21st century invention of streaming, these comforting blasts from the past are only a "play" button away. These are the best '90s movies streaming now, from rom-coms to sports films.