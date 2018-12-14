The nostalgia klaxon has been rung once more. The occasion? The 25th anniversary of Four Weddings and a Funeral, aka the exemplary British rom-com that prompted a wild fascination with Hugh Grant's middle-parted floppy hair and shaped our adolescent understanding of what that little thing called "love" might look like (rainy, apparently).
To mark the occasion, much of the original cast have reunited to film a short sequel especially for Red Nose Day 2019 and, unsurprisingly, we're all very excited about it. Filming has already gotten underway and new behind the scene photos reveal that we'll be introduced to some new characters - one of which is to be played by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Lily James.
Grant will be returning to the role of Charles, of course, and it seems James will be playing his daughter. I know what you're thinking and, no, we'd never have thought this would be how Charles' convoluted life ended up either. But, alas. Here we are. His beautiful daughter is getting married and he's arrived in enough time to walk her down the aisle. Shocker...
James' character is pictured with Charles in the entrance of a church. Her dress is lovely (and a damn sight nicer than some of the relics of the original film's weddings, I must say) however the real question is how on earth is Charles going to deal with his daughter's big day? Who is James' character getting married to? Who is her mother? And what really is Charles' deal with women?
Needless to say, we're expecting big laughs with sides of inconvenient romance and bad timing. Thankfully, it's only a few months until we find out.
