Big Little Lies Season 2, Episode 2: Introducing A New Mum & Rich New Drama

During one of the multiple confrontations between Celeste and Mary Louise, we learn that Perry’s brother died in an accident which means Mary Louise has now tragically lost two sons, and she seems to be husbandless as well, which means she is fully devoted to finding out what really happened to Perry. We also learn that the Wright family always referred to Celeste as an “enigma.” The word feels pointed, especially since Celeste is shrouded in secrecy. But Mary Louise wants to crack her right open — and she does, revealing that she knows that Perry had another child; a child in the twins’ second grade class. Celeste clarifies that it was not an affair; it was rape. “Your son wasn’t an innocent man,” she tells Mary Louise. The conversation escalates in a way that is likely triggering to anyone who has experienced any form of assault. Celeste tells Mary Louise that Perry used to beat her, but because of a lack of police evidence, Mary Louise doesn’t believe her. Celeste blames Perry, she says, but also herself for acting aggressively at times. Her only moment of clarity about her abusive situations comes during a therapy session when Celeste imagines Perry beating Madeline — only then does she realise how truly terribly he was to her.