We thought we were done with our time in Monterey, California, but we were wrong. Considering the huge response to Big Little Lies — which was initially billed as a limited series — HBO decided to go ahead with a second season of the show. Was it controversial? Kind of, especially considering we all thought it was a one and done thing. But were we excited about it? You bet. It’s honestly a privilege to watch the Monterey Five, whether they’re scheming together or just sitting around and eating lunch.
Every cast member is returning for Big Little Lies season two (because why would you not come back to Big Little Lies?) and there are also a few new additions to the cast as well. As you’ve probably heard, because people have been screaming about it for months now, Meryl Streep joins the cast as Perry’s mother, Mary Louise Wright — and yes, Alexander Skarsgård is back as Perry Wright to fill in some more details about his life. Honestly, that alone should be enough to entice you to watch.
So whether you’re a die hard Big Little Lies fan, or starting it for the first time and need a quick rundown, here’s a handy who’s who in Monterey.