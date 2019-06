Amber Tamblyn Imagines A Future Without Reproductive Care In This Video

"The laws recently passed in states like Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky are hypocritical disasters, putting not just women’s lives at risk, but also the lives of trans and non-binary people too. Because laws that dictate what our bodies are allowed to do or not do, what they are allowed to have or not have, what they are allowed to be or not be, are extremely harming to all different kinds of people, including men. We ask that you fight with us by donating to organisations who are fighting to protect our right to choice, organisations like NARAL and Planned Parenthood . It will take each and every one of us to show up for each other right now in the same way we hope that others will show up for us."