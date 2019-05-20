Celebrities are speaking out about their abortions in reaction to a recent rash of states passing laws severely restricting abortion access for millions of women and putting Roe v. Wade in jeopardy. Georgia became the fourth state this year to ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Then, last Wednesday, Alabama’s governor signed a bill into law that bans all abortions unless a woman’s life is at risk — with no exceptions for rape or incest. Legislatures in other states, such as Missouri, are making similar moves to restrict or ban abortion.
With a more conservative Supreme Court bench, and with the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade in danger of being overturned — a move that 73 percent of U.S. voters disagree with — celebrities have been coming forward to share their own personal histories, experiences, and stories about abortion using hashtags such as #youknowme and #shoutyourabortion.
Their efforts, as we already know, show how personal and different abortion is for everyone.