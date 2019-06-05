Blessed be the return of The Handmaid’s Tale, coming back for its third season on Sunday 9th June. The shocking season two finale still has fans on the edge of their seats as so many characters’ fates were left up in the air, especially Offred’s (Elisabeth Moss). Those final episodes not only delivered an escape from Gilead (and an almost escape), but it introduced intriguing new Handmaid's Tale characters and the ignition of a true revolution.
Of course, a lot has happened since then and it takes a lot to get yourself ready to dive back into the world of Gilead. Whether you've got to remind yourself what a Martha is or what happened last season, it's going to take a little work to set your mind back to watch this tough series again.
And Handmaid’s Tale season three has a cast of new and returning characters, all of whom have their own complex backstories and could merit their own "previously on" reels. This guide (admit it, you need it) will remind you what happened last season, where all of the household characters left off (with some indication of where they’re going), and drop a few new names that’ll join the mix and either hurt or help the resistance.