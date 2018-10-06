June surprised everyone by choosing to stay in Gilead, presumably so she can be a force in the resistance and help take down the regime once and for all. His Handmaid Emily is gone, so Lawrence has an opening in his house for one. June is still in Gilead, and it’s unclear what will happen to her next, but she certainly won’t be going back to live with the Waterfords. Will Lawrence take June in so they can work to further the resistance together? Their pairing makes sense — it provides an outlet for the Gilead origin story and keeps June safe in a perilous situation.