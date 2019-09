June’s (Elisabeth Moss) refusal to get into the truck that we should all assume has made its way into Canada and far away from the horrors of Gilead by now has everyone who saw "The Word" — The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 finale — fuming. Her unexplained decision to remain within the borders of the republic that has sanctioned so much of her misery and pain, without the newborn baby that she has spent the past two weeks desperate to connect with, and without any clear plans about what to do next, was reckless . It didn’t instill me with faith that June would be some kind of hero of this story. It contradicted so many other vital moments in the series’s history, including June’s previous attempts to escape, and it also triggered a subtle observation that had been gnawing away at me as I’ve followed the show. In more ways than one, The Handmaid’s Tale is actually a saga that only works with a white woman like June at the center of it.