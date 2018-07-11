But then again, the show works because it relies on our own cultural obsession with protecting white women. When white women are having their ears tagged, their consent disregarded, their fingers cut off, and their babies kept away from them, we are supposed to be rooting for a "by any means necessary" approach to saving them. I am in no way diminishing the desolate conditions that would influence June to make a fast break to freedom for herself and her daughter in any way she can. Desperate times call for desperate measures. But the fact that June gets to move effortlessly between the perfect victim and a martyr is the kind of humanity that we have been trained to expect from white women, and white women only.