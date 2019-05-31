Story from Best of Netflix

All The Hilarious Comedians In Netflix's New Show Historical Roasts

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Drunk History meets Comedy Central Roast in Netflix's newest comedy series, Historical Roasts. Comedian Jeff Ross, who literally wrote the book on roasts, hosts the show, and invites an incredible cast of comedians dressed up as prominent historical figures onto the stage to roast and be roasted — consider it a back-in-time barbecue. For instance, the first episode is all about Abraham Lincoln (Bob Saget), who gets roasted by Mary Todd Lincoln (Natasha Leggero), Harriet Tubman (Yamaneika Saunders), and John Wilkes Booth (John Stamos). One by one the comedians-as-characters are called on stage to tear apart the historical figure with 2019-level zingers.
It's not all fun and games. Episode two's roast of Anne Frank caused a bit of a controversy, but if you don't mind dark (dark) humour, then there's no historical roast this talented roster of comedians can't make enjoyable. The six-episode series is made up of an around 30-comedian cast, and we rounded up some of the best below so you can keep up with all the incredible cameos, and choose what episode tickles your particular historical funny bone.
Ahead are some of the biggest comedic faces hiding behind all those costumes and makeup in Netflix's new series, Historical Roasts.
Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images.

Jaleel White as Nelson Mandela



Famous for his portrayal of Steve Urkel in Family Matters, White portrays both Muhammad Ali and Nelson Mandela in the Netflix series.
Photo: Gary Miller/FilmMagic.

James Adomian as Freddie Mercury



Adomian is normally behind the microphone voicing characters on Future-Worm!, BoJack Horseman, and Our Cartoon President, but he's front-and-centre as Freddie Mercury in Historical Roasts.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Rachel Feinstein (Anne Frank)



Stand-up Rachel Feinstein has had roles on Inside Amy Schumer and Crashing (as herself), but Anne Frank will likely be her most unforgettable.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Ayden Mayeri (Cleopatra)



You've probably spotted Mayeri on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Veep, but she's Queen Cleopatra on the new Netflix show.
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage.

Jerry Minor (Martin Luther King Jr.)



This comedian has had roles in Community, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Comedy Bang! Bang!, but he likely never expected these would lead to playing Martin Luther King Jr. for Netflix.
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images.

Bob Saget (Abraham Lincoln)



The Full House patriarch plays Abraham Lincoln himself in Historical Roasts.
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.

John Gemberling (Babe Ruth)



Who would have ever thought Bevers from Broad City would have anything in common with Babe Ruth?
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Seth Green (David Bowie)



Seth Green has so many credits, but he'll always be Patrick from Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed to me. However, he plays David Bowie on Historical Roasts.
Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images.

Brandon T. Jackson (Barack Obama)



Jackson's many TV and movie accolades have culminated in the honour of playing Barack Obama on Historical Roasts.
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images.

Jon Lovitz (Franklin D. Roosevelt)



You can't have a gathering of comedians without Jon Lovitz, who plays Franklin D. Roosevelt on the Netflix show.
Photo: Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.

Ryan Phillippe (Julius Caesar)



Ryan Phillippe as Julius Caesar? Sure, why not.
Photo: Heidi Gutman/Oxygen Media/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.

Yamaneika Saunders (Harriet Tubman)



Saunders steals the show as Harriet Tubman in the first episode of Historical Roasts.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.

Nikki Glaser (Kurt Cobain)



Glaser plays the role I think we've all been waiting for her to play: Kurt Cobain.
Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images.

Gilbert Gottfried (Adolf Hitler)



I'll just say this quickly: Gilbert Gottfried plays Adolf Hitler. Bye!
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images.

Ken Marino (Marc Antony)



This Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Other Two star plays the chiseled Marc Antony to Ryan Phillippe's Caesar.
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.

Leonardo Nam (Bruce Lee)



From Westworld technician to Bruce Lee is not a bad trajectory.
Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.

John Stamos (John Wilkes Booth)



There's no better nemesis for Bob Saget's Abraham Lincoln than John Stamos as John Wilkes Booth.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Bridget Everett (Goddess Isis)



Anyone who has seen Bridget Everett's one-woman show knows she's a goddess, so Goddess Isis is a perfect fit.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Fortune Feimster (Princess Diana)



This Mindy Project star brings Princess Diana elegantly to life.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Josh Homme (Elvis Presley)



Homme's music career hasn't stopped him from dabbling in comedy, which makes him the perfect choice to play Elvis Presley.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Natasha Leggero (Mary Todd Lincoln)



After her own Netflix special in 2018, Leggero is back as Mary Todd Lincoln.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Mindy Rickles (Don Rickles)



Who better to play Don Rickles than his daughter, Mindy?
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.

Sasheer Zamata (Rosa Parks)



Former Saturday Night Live star Sasheer Zamata plays Rosa Parks.
Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.

Neal Brennan (Robert F. Kennedy)



The Daily Show's Neal Brennan has the esteemed honour of bringing Robert F. Kennedy to life.
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images.

John DiMaggio (Angelo Dundee)



Voice actor John DiMaggio plays Muhammad Ali's trainer, Angelo Dundee.
Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage.

Jerron Horton (Frederick Douglas)



A writer on the show, Horton also plays Frederick Douglas on Historical Roasts.
Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images.

Charlotte McKinney (Mary Austin)



The Baywatch star plays Mary Austin, Freddie Mercury's muse, in his roast.
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images.

Rory Scovel (William Shakespeare)



The charming I Feel Pretty love interest plays William Shakespeare on Historical Roasts.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.

Fred Willard (God)



Of course the iconic Fred Willard is given the highest honour of playing God.
