All The Hilarious Comedians In Netflix's New Show Historical Roasts

Drunk History meets Comedy Central Roast in Netflix's newest comedy series, Historical Roasts. Comedian Jeff Ross, who literally wrote the book on roasts, hosts the show, and invites an incredible cast of comedians dressed up as prominent historical figures onto the stage to roast and be roasted — it's basically a back-in-time barbecue, y'all. For instance, the first episode is all about Abraham Lincoln (Bob Saget), who gets roasted by Mary Todd Lincoln (Natasha Leggero), Harriet Tubman (Yamaneika Saunders), and John Wilkes Booth (John Stamos). One by one the comedians-as-characters are called on stage to tear apart the historical figure with 2019-level zingers.
It's not all fun and games. Episode 2's roast of Anne Frank caused a bit of a controversy, but if you don't mind dark (dark) humor, then there's no historical roast this talented roster of comedians can't make enjoyable. The six-episode series is made up of an around 30-comedian cast, and we rounded up some of the best below so you can keep up with all the incredible cameos, and choose what episode tickles your particular historical funny bone.
Ahead are some of the biggest comedic faces hiding behind all those costumes and makeup in Netflix's new series, Historical Roasts.