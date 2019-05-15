"I spent a lot of time in Sedona, Arizona, which is what Crystal Valley is based on. It is crazy fertile ground to me for psychological horror. It’s a very beautiful, very terrifying place. You have the really affluent, mostly white, very very wealthy town of Sedona, and then you go an hour outside of it, and you have some of the biggest Native American reservations in the United States. Those two things are clashing up against each other. There’s subtle and not-so-subtle appropriation of Native American culture. In the show, you see Ben saging, for example [which is a Native American practice.] It’s Coachella. It’s girls running around in headdresses. We wanted to have it in the fabric of the show, without making it about that. Sasha — she has a white girl inside her. Becky is changing Sasha from the inside out. People can make of that what they want. There’s definitely a metaphor there."