Tony Goldwyn Brings A Specific Crystal Zaddy Energy To Netflix's Chambers

So, then I was talking to Leah [Rachel], and I was like, 'Explain to me how this works, why is he doing this.' I didn't object if it was necessary, I just did not get why he had to be naked. So Leah and I, and the episode's director, were talking about what exactly it was, and I thought that a Kundalini breathing practice would be really realistic and interesting. The scene was a hybrid of yoga experiences that I've had with Kundalini combined with a smoke ritual, and then a grieving father. That's ultimately what it was about for me: a man trying to purge himself and grasp desperately to whatever rituals he has in his toolbox to try and manage this terrible grief and traumatic guilty which ends with him burning himself [with sage]."