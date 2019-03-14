Noah Centineo's Doppelgänger Finally Joins The Zaddy Discourse

Noah Centineo, also known as the Internet's Boyfriend, thinks he might be Mark Ruffalo, but Ruffalo isn't buying it.
Ruffalo was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his highly anticipated upcoming film, Avengers: Endgame, in which he plays the Incredible Hulk. Fallon asked him to address talk that he bears a certain likeness to Centineo, whose role on Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before catapulted him into stardom.
Ruffalo, however, was skeptical about the comparison, saying humbly, "I wish I was that good-looking." Then Fallon pulled out a photo of Ruffalo when he was young (15, to be exact), and it became clear that the braced-faced teen doesn't quite match up with the 22-year-old heartthrob.
Centineo replied with a clip not long after Ruffalo's interview and the caption "Son?," poking fun at the fact that the Avengers actor said that Centineo could play his father.
Being the completely charming jokester that he is, Ruffalo tweeted a picture of Centineo today with the hashtag "#TBT."
Centineo addressed the likeness when he was asked about it during an interview with BuzzFeed. "Casting directors always compare me to him. I even think I am Mark Ruffalo, and space and time is a weird thing we can't understand."
Now it's just up to Netflix to get moving and make their father and son rom-com.
