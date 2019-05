28 Characters That Changed The Game For Jewish Women On-Screen

Watching Connecticut WASP and pearl aficionado Charlotte York’s conversion to Judaism in order to marry Harry Goldenblatt is one of the most memorable TV arcs of all time. Charlotte is probably the most prominent on screen depiction of a Jewish convert. But what started out as a fish out of water joke quickly evolved into a meaningful part of her character. By tracking her journey — from that initial rabbi slamming a door in her face, all the way to her declaring that she’s going to look for “nosh” — the show provided a way for women going through a similar experience to see themselves represented in a way they never had before.