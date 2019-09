Are The Golden Globes Better For Women Behind The Camera Than The Oscars?

The Golden Globes have been presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1944. In that 73-year-long period, only four women have ever been nominated for best director. Two of them, Barbra Streisand and Kathryn Bigelow, were nominated twice. (Streisand in 1983, for Yentl, and 1991, for The Prince of Tides, and Bigelow in 2009, for The Hurt Locker, and 2012, for Zero Dark Thirty.) In 2003, Sofia Coppola was nominated for Lost in Translation. And Ava DuVernay, nominated in 2014 for Selma, remains the only woman of colour to receive a nomination in that category. To this day, only one of these nominees, Barbra Streisand , has ever taken home the golden-hued globe that gives the show its name. That was in 1983 — 35 years ago.