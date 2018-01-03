Are The Golden Globes Better For Women Behind The Camera Than The Oscars?

Save for a nine-year-gap in the 1960s (a particularly macho movie era), and some sparse nominations in the late 90s and early aughts, women are usually represented once every two years, or so. But only one at a time. I can basically count on one hand the number of times I saw two women competing for the award in the same year, the last time being in 2015, when Meg Lefauve was nominated for Inside Out (shared with Josh Cooley, Ronnie del Carmen, and Peter Docter) and Andrea Berloff for Straight Outta Compton (shared with Jonathan Herman, S. Leigh Savidge, and Alan Wenkus). Incidentally, that was also the last year any women were nominated for best original screenplay — 2017 was a distinctly male race.