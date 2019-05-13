Barbra Streisand Made It Okay To Be Beautiful, Funny, Talented — & Jewish

“But somehow long, hooked noses became part of the caricature of Jews over the years. For centuries, Jewish people have been thrown out of countries, attacked in pogroms, and then they faced annihilation during World War II, when 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. Hitler hated the Jews and made them the scapegoat for his own shortcomings. Like others before him, he took away their rights…there were occupations they couldn’t hold;, land they couldn’t own. He even confiscated their bicycles. But the one thing he couldn't take away was their devotion to learning. Education was the primal thing in a Jewish home, and it led them to elevate their minds, which elevated their status in the world, as they became doctors, lawyers, professors. I think Hitler and his followers resented their success.”