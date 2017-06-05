Broad City Season 4 Looks Lit

If our predictions are accurate, we'll be in need of some serious comic relief by the time August rolls around. Luckily, Season 4 of Broad City premieres on 23rd August and we'll finally get our much-needed Abbi and Ilana fix. We've been looking forward to Season 4 since the Season 3 finale aired forever ago (well, in April 2016), but now that the trailer has dropped we're more excited than ever.
The rapidly-edited trailer is only 90 seconds, but it manages to pack in a whole lot of hilarious teasers about what's in store for Abbi and Ilana. Some "blink and you'll miss it" highlights? Abbi getting Botox, a trip to a Florida retirement complex, and a joke at Trump's expense. And, in typical Broad City form, there will be no shortage of nudity and hallucinatory drug use.
Check out the full trailer here:
In January, Abbi Jacobson clarified that the season won't shy away from addressing what life is like during Trump's presidency. She and Ilana Glazer rewrote scenes in response to the election results.
“We want to do a winter season—it’s pretty much always summer on the show. It’s happening at a good time too, because during the winter it tends to be a little more sad," Jacobson said. "I think we are going through an interesting time in our country starting from today, and I think the show will reflect that."
Still, there will be no shortage of laughs or great guest stars. The likes of RuPaul, Steve Buscemi, and Shania Twain will make Season 4 appearances.
